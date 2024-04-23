Catholic World News

Be like fathers to children on the margins, Pope tells Brothers of Christian Instruction

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the 48th general chapter of the Brothers of Christian Instruction on April 22 and encouraged them to be like fathers to children on the margins of society.

“Dear brothers, you work in regions of the world where poverty, youth unemployment and social crises of all kinds are rampant,” Pope Francis said. “I therefore exhort you to be fathers for those to whom you are sent, fathers who reflect the loving and compassionate face of God.”

The Pontiff also lamented the effects of war on children, advised the brothers to collaborate with local bishops and avoid gossip, and encouraged them to be inspired by the prayers and example of the Virgin Mary as they prepared to reconsecrate their institute to her Immaculate Heart.

Founded in 1819 by Ven. Jean-Marie de La Mennais and Father Gabriel Deshayes, the Brothers of Christian Instruction are distinct from the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools (founded by St. Jean-Baptiste de la Salle) and the Congregation of Christian Brothers (founded by Blessed Edmund Ignatius Rice).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

