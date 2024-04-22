Catholic World News

Probe finds no ‘malicious intent’ in FBI memo on Catholics

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An investigation by the Justice Department has concluded that no “malicious intent” was evident in a leaked FBI memo suggesting that traditionalist Catholics might be prone to political violence.

The internal investigation found that the memo—which was formally retracted after it became public—“failed to adhere to FBI standards.” But the report said that the authors of the memo were not motivated by hostility to the Catholic faith, nor was their report an indication of any “underlying policy direction” against Catholics.

