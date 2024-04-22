Catholic World News

Texas Carmelites resist ‘unacceptable’ Vatican directive

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Carmelite nuns of the Monastery of the Holy Trinity in Texas have rejected a Vatican directive putting their community under the jurisdiction of a national Carmelite Association, saying that it is “in effect a hostile takeover that we cannot in conscience accept.”

The members of the embattled Carmelite community—which has been locked in a dispute with Bishop Michael Olsen of Fort Worth—announced that they would not welcome a visitation by the Carmelite Association of Christ the King. They said that they were “surprised and disappointed” that the Vatican decision was announced without any consultation.

The Carmelite community professed its willingness to submit to proper ecclesiastical authority. “An abusive father, however, must be resisted,” they said.

