Vatican breaks silence on Italian abortion controversy

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Both the Vatican and the Italian bishops’ conference have avoided public comment on a proposal by the Italian government of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to allow pro-life groups to obtain public funding for counseling women who seek abortion. But Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, broke the silence on April 20 with a guarded comment to reporters.

While declining comment on the “technical details” of the government’s proposal, Cardinal Parolin said that the Church would favor “all those instruments which can help to affirm the fight to life, above all for women who find themselves in difficulty.”

That mild comment was interpreted by Italian media outlets as a sign of Vatican support for the government’s proposal. The Vatican has generally kept at arm’s length from the Meloni government, while the Italian bishops have shown some discomfort with the approach taken by the country’s most influential pro-life groups.

