Belize prime minister meets with Pontiff

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Prime Minister Johnny Briceño of Belize in an April 20 audience.

“We expressed satisfaction for shared good relations and discussed the commitment of the Holy Church in Belize,” Prime Minister Briceño tweeted.

The prime minister then met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The parties discussed the Church’s work in education and the care of migrants, current national political issues, and the contribution of the Church and Christian values to the common good, according to the Vatican press office.

Belize, a Central American nation of 420,000 (map), is 92% Christian (61% Catholic), 3% Bahāʾī, and 2% Hindu.

