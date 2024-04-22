Catholic World News

Papal tribute to recently deceased missionary

April 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to a 43-year-old Italian missionary priest who died in a traffic accident in Côte d’Ivoire (map).

“It is with sorrow that I have received the news of the death, in an accident, of Father Matteo Pettinari, a young missionary of the Consolata in the Ivory Coast,” Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on April 20. “He was known as the ‘tireless missionary,’ who left a great testimony of generous service. Let us pray for his soul.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!