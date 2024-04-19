Catholic World News

Orthodox prelate in Russia convicted for criticizing Ukraine war

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Viktor Pivovarov, an 87-year-old Orthodox prelate who is not allied with the Patriarchate of Moscow, has been found guilty of “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces, because of his opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Archbishop Pivovarov has described the Russian offensive as “Satanic” and “cursed by both God and by people.” He was fined 150,00 rubles (about $1,600). The archbishop said authorities had already taken nearly that amount from his church during a raid last October.

