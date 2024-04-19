Catholic World News

Vatican clinic offers breast-cancer screening for homeless

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has set up a mobile clinic in the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square, offering breast-cancer screening to the homeless women of Rome.

The screening is a joint project of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity and the Italian Komen association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

