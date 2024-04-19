Catholic World News

Dream big, build peace: Pope exhorts young students

April 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke on April 19 to children from the Schools for Peace National Network, and told them “you are called to be protagonists and not spectators of the future.”

The Pontiff asked the young people to repeat his challenge, then to repeat it again—saying, “I can’t hear you!” He told them that they must be “committed to working in the building site of the future, overcoming the temptation of a life restricted merely to today, that risks losing the ability to dream big.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

