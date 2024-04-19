Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Global Christian Forum

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message of encouragement to participants in the fourth global gathering of the Global Christian Forum, an ecumenical organization founded a quarter century ago.

“Throughout its history, the Global Christian Forum has contributed significantly to the promotion of this bond by providing a space in which members, especially those from different historical expressions of the Christian faith, grow in mutual respect and fraternity by encountering one another in Christ,” Pope Francis wrote to pariticipants in the gathering in Accra, Ghana.

“May this gathering, on the forum’s silver anniversary, deepen your faith and revitalize your fraternal love as you pray together, exchange your personal stories and address the challenges facing the global Christian community,” the Pope added.

