Vatican cardinal reflects on vocational discernment

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on vocational discernment, Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, prefect of the Dicastery for Clergy, said that the “call to happiness” is the first vocation of all people.

“The first road signs to follow are precisely our desires, what we sense in our hearts may be good for us and, through us, for the world around us,” he said. However, “our desires do not always correspond to the truth of who we are,” and sometimes “are dictated by a selfish search for our own well-being.”

Emphasizing the importance of prayer for discernment, Cardinal You said that “a vocation is recognized when we bring our deep desires into dialogue with the work that God’s grace does within us.”

“There is a need for a new mentality and new formation paths because often a priest is educated to be a solitary leader, a ‘one man in charge,’ and this is not good for him,” he added. “We are small and full of limitations, but we are disciples of the Master. Moved by him we can do many things. Not individually, but together, synodally.”

