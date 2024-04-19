Catholic World News

‘Climate change is splitting the world in two,’ Vatican newspaper warns

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Deserts of Water, Rivers of Earth,” L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its April 18 edition to climate change.

Warning that “between floods and droughts, climate change is splitting the world in two and weighing on economic development,” the newspaper reported on flooding in Dubai, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan, and drought in Colombia, Mexico, and Spain.

Citing a study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, the unsigned Vatican newspaper article stated that “because of the climate crisis, the world economy is destined to lose $38 trillion a year until 2050, with an average reduction in citizens’ income of 19%. The populations of Southern Asia and Africa will be most affected.”

