Quebec’s bishops see mounting crisis of hunger

April 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Quebec are urging their people to address a dramatic increase in the number of people suffering from a shortage of food, and to “ensure that everyone has enough to eat.”

The bishops report that 10% of the population of Quebec sought help from food banks in 2023. That number represented a 30% increase over the previous year and a shocking 70% jump from 2019. The bishops observed, too, that many of those looking for assistance with food were also facing soaring prices for housing and other necessities.

