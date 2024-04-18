Catholic World News

Pope urges renewal for Discalced Carmelites

April 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged Discalced Carmelites to “discover new language, new ways and means to give greater impetus to the contemplative life that the Lord has called you to embrace.”

The Pope was speaking on April 18 to an audience of delegates of the Discalced Carmelites, who have gathered in Rome to work on the revision of their constitutions. He remarked that they face a particular challenge “because your lives embody the tension between separation from the world and immersion in it.”

