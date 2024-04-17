Catholic World News

Federal appeals court rules against West Virginia’s ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’

April 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has ruled that West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act, which limits participation in high school girls’ sports to biological girls, violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

The West Virginia law was challenged by attorneys for a teenage boy who describes himself as a girl and wishes to compete in girls’ track and cross country events.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!