Baltimore archdiocese unveils parish consolidation plan

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore has unveiled a proposal to consolidate parishes, with a series of mergers that would bring the number of parishes in the city down from 59 to 21.

The proposal released this week is intended as the basis for discussion and feeback, archdiocesan officials said. Archbishop William Lori will release a final set of recommendations in June.

