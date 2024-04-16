Catholic World News

Fake priest arrested for stealing from churches across the US

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following a nationwide manhunt, Malin Rostas, a Romanian national who lives in New York, was arrested in California on charges of committing burglary against churches across the United States.

Rostas posed as “Father Martin” and “showed up at Catholic churches across the US and Canada, claiming to be a visiting priest from Chicago,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

