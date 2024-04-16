Catholic World News

Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its ban on transgender procedures for minors

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a 6-3 decision, the United States Supreme Court has permitted Idaho to temporarily enforce its Vulnerable Child Protective Act.

The legislation, which passed the state house and senate by large margins (58-12 and 22-12), protects minors with gender dysphoria from puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical sterilization.

The Court, however, barred enforcement of the law with respect to “the two transgender teens who sued” to challenge it, the Associated Press reported.

