Pope calls for Mideast peace, religious freedom for region’s Christians

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to Al Arabiya, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned television news network.

“The light of life, which shines all around us and embraces us from on high, calls us to leave behind the dark night of hatred, so that, in accordance with the Creator’s will, stars may shine brightly upon our world, rather than the glare of missiles lighting up the heavens and raining down fire to devastate the earth,” the Pope wrote in his April 12 message.

The Pontiff also addressed “Christians who, amid not a few difficulties, are living throughout the Middle East. I embrace them and I encourage them, and I ask that they enjoy always and everywhere the right and ability to profess freely their faith, which speaks of peace and fraternity.”

