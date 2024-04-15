Catholic World News

Pope sides with Peruvian farmers against Catholic group

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of support to Peruvian villagers who are engaged in a court battle with a conservative Catholic lay group.

The farmers of San Juan Bautista de Catacaos have been fighting efforts by the Sodality of Christian Life to evict them from their land. While Peruvian courts are weighing the lawsuits, the Sodality of Christian Life has been the subject of an ongoing Vatican investigation.

In a video message to the farmers’ group, Pope Francis made his sympathies clear. “Defend your land and don’t let them steal it,” he said.

