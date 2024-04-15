Catholic World News

Catholics remain 20% of US population

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics constitute about 20% of the US population—a figure that has remained stable for a decade—according to a recent Pew Research survey.

The Pew survey found that roughly one-third of American Catholics are Hispanic, and the Hispanic Catholics are on average much younger than other American Catholics.

The survey found that only 28% of those who identify themselves as Catholics attend Mass regularly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

