Turkish government official, Pontiff discuss Mideast peace, threats to family

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Ali Erbaş, the president of the Turkish government’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, in an April 13 audience.

Erbaş tweeted that he handed the Pope a letter from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Erbaş said he told the Pontiff that “permanent peace and stability in the Middle East will not be possible without an urgent solution to the Palestine-Israel issue” and that “Jerusalem, which is the symbol of peace and coexistence, is under Israeli oppression.”

Erbaş said that he and the Pontiff also discussed threats to the family and the care of the environment.

