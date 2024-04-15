Catholic World News

3 beatification, sainthood causes advance

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved the publication of three decrees of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

In approving the decrees, Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Elena Guerra (1835-1914), thus paving the way for her canonization. Blessed Guerra founded the Congregation of the Oblates of the Holy Spirit, also known as the Sisters of St. Zita.

The Pontiff also approved a decree on the martyrdom of Father Gaietà Clausellas Ballvé and Antonio Tort Reixachs (a layman), murdered out of hatred for the faith in 1936 during the Spanish Civil War—thus paving the way for their beatification.

Finally, the Pope approved a decree on the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Teresa Lanfranco (1920-1989), a member of the of the Congregation of the Daughters of St. Mary of Leuca (Italy). She may now be honored with the title venerable.

