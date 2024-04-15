Catholic World News

Pope makes unannounced visit to catechism class

April 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an unannounced visit to a children’s catechism class at San Giovanni Maria Vianney Parish in Rome on April 11.

The Pope discussed the importance of prayer and thanksgiving to God. He also gave the children rosaries and chocolate Easter eggs.

The papal visit marked the inauguration in the Pope’s diocese of “schools of prayer,” an initiative that is part of the 2024 Year of Prayer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!