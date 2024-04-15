Catholic World News

Vatican letter marks National Day for the University of the Sacred Heart

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a letter to Archbishop Mario Delpini of Milan to mark the 100th National Day for the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

Founded in Milan by Father Agostino Gemelli, OFM, in 1921, the university has grown to some 40,000 students.

“The urgency of offering young people the best conditions to build the future starting from the present was perceived fully by the founders of the Catholic University, who wished to catalyze the attention of the entire ecclesial community around the nascent university, obtaining from Pope Pius XI the institution of a specific national Day,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

“Precisely 14 April marks 40 years since the first great gathering of young people who, organized in the context of the Holy Year of Redemption, became the seed from which the World Youth Days blossomed,” Cardinal Parolin added, referring to St. John Paul II’s initiative.

