German police thwart terror attacks on Christian churches

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Germany have arrested four people who were reportedly planning terrorist attacks on Christian churches.

A prosecutor in Dusseldorf announced the arrests of suspected Islamic terrorist, saying that their plans to bomb churches had been “quickly and purposefully thwarted.” The arrests were made over Easter weekend.

In December, German authorities had made two other arrests on similar charges, saying that a Christmas incident had been planned. Several churches in Europe were on security alert because of reports of an attack on New Year’s Even.

