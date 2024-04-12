Catholic World News

Texas bishop rips anti-immigrant rhetoric

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, sharply criticized the state’s new law against illegal immigration, and spoke out against “anti-immigrant” rhetoric in general, during a conference on immigration at Catholic University. Bishop Seitz—who chairs the US bishops’ committee on migration—said that the Texas law encourages racial profiling and “puts fear into every immigrant no matter what their immigration status may be.”

