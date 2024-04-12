Catholic World News

Vatican prosecutor sues Italian journalist for defamation

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Alessandro Diddi, the Vatican’s chief prosecutor, has filed a defamation lawsuit against an Italian journalist, Marco Felipe Perfetti.

The lawsuit charges that Perfetti defamed Pope Francis when he posted confidential documents on his web site, Silere Non Pussm (“I cannot be silent”). The documents involved the results of a Vatican audit of the vicariate of Rome, which has prompted a series of administrative reforms.

The Vatican prosecutor lodged a similar complaint against Italian journalists during the 2016 “Vatileaks” trial. Those charges were dismissed, with the court finding that the Vatican did not have authority over the conduct of the Italian media.

