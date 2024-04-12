Catholic World News

Australian state enacts elaborate conversion therapy ban

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The government of New South Wales (map), Australia’s most populous state, has enacted the Conversion Practices Ban Bill, which practices that are “directed to changing or suppressing the individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Those who violate the law face up to five years of imprisonment.

The law states that the following actions do not constitute illegal conversion therapy:

“stating what relevant religious teachings are or what a religion says about a specific topic”

“general requirements in relation to religious orders or membership or leadership of a religious community”

“general rules in educational institutions”

“parents discussing matters relating to sexual orientation, gender identity, sexual activity or religion with their children”

