Ghana bishop decries corruption of scholarship program

April 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic prelate in Ghana has denounced abuses in a government scholarship program designed to help needy students.

Following a journalistic exposé of the program, Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie of Accra said: “When you sit on the money for the poor, they will cry and God will hear them.” He was reacting to revelations that scholarships established for underprivileged students were being given to wealthy students—particularly the children of government officials. “This must stop!” the archbishop insisted.

