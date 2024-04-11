Catholic World News

African bishops underline role of inter-religious dialogue

April 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a conference organized by the Dicastery for Inter-Religious Dialogue, representatives of the African bishops’ conferences have released a statement calling attention to “the increasing polarization, tensions, conflicts and religious radicalization in certain African countries,” and observing that “the situation worsens when some individuals and groups instrumentalize religion.”

The statement goes on to say that “inter-religious dialogue is an effective means to root out ignorance about other religious traditions, promote mutual respect and preserve the values that foster religious and cultural diversity and the dignity of every human being.”

