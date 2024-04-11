Catholic World News

In unusual move, bishop named an auxiliary bishop as Pope reshapes Church in western Ireland

April 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In an unusual move, Pope Francis has named Bishop Paul Dempsey of Achonry, Ireland, as an auxiliary bishop of Dublin.

The transfer comes less than four years after Pope Francis named the prelate, now 53, as the bishop of Achonry.

Bishop Dempsey “has served with a joyful, hope-filled heart that has brought much energy and dedication to the preparation of the ongoing Synod on Synodality, as well as to the reception of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’s prophetic call for ecological conversion in the face of the climate crisis,” Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin said in a statement.

As a result of the transfer—and the acceptance of the resignation of the 76-year-old bishop of Killala the same day—the six dioceses of western Ireland are now governed by three bishops, a harbinger of the more widespread diocesan unions taking place in Italy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!