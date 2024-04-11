Catholic World News

Economist Stiglitz meets with Pontiff

April 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on EWTN Vatican

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Joseph Stiglitz, the winner of the 2001 Nobel Prize for Economics, in an April 10 audience.

The Columbia University professor, who published four tweets on April 10, did not tweet about his meeting with the Pontiff. The Vatican, as is customary, did not publicize the topics of discussion.

From 2003 to 2023, Stiglitz was an honorary member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. He delivered the delivered the keynote address at its 2020 conference, “New Forms of Solidarity Towards Fraternal Inclusion, Integration and Innovation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!