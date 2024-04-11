Catholic World News

Indigenous leader asks Pope to support Brazilian president in reversing damage to the Amazon

April 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Davi Kopenawa, a shaman and representative of the indigenous Yanomami of Brazil, in an April 10 audience.

On the previous day, the Vatican newspaper highlighted the high levels of mercury contamination suffered by the Yanomami communities in the Amazon region as a result of nearby gold mines.

Kopenawa asked Pope Francis to support Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s efforts to combat illegal mining and assist the Yanomami. The Pontiff said he would speak with the president.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!