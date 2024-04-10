Catholic World News

‘Gender care’ based on ‘shaky foundations,’ major British study finds

April 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The most thorough independent study to date on “gender treatment” for children has concluded that the field is “built on shaky foundations.”

Dr. Hilary Cass, who conducted the review on behalf of the UK’s National Health Service, issued a report highlighting “the poor quality of the published studies” on the topic and the “weak evidence regarding the impact of gender dysphoria.” In light of the weak and conflicting evidence, the Cass Report concluded: “For most young people, a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress.”

Dr. Cass observed that doctors usually exercise caution in adopting new approaches, particularly in the absence of clear scientific findings. She remarked that “quite the reverse happened in the field of gender care for children.”

