Catholic World News

Catholic young adults more likely than Protestants to maintain religious affiliation

April 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A Pillar analysis of the rise of the “nones” (people with no religious affiliation) in the United States found that Catholic young adults are more likely to retain their affiliation than Protestant young adults—even though large numbers of both Catholics and Protestants fall away.

Among young adults (age 18-30) who were raised Catholic, 54% are currently Catholic, while 34% now describe themselves as having no religion.

Among young adults who were raised Baptist, 44% are currently Baptist, while 30% now describe themselves as having no religion. Among young adults who were raised Episcopalian, 33% are currently Episcopalian, while 61% now describe themselves as having no religion.

The analysis also found that in 1978-1982, 57% of young adults were Protestant, 27% were Catholic, and 13% were “nones.” In 2018-2022, 29% of young adults were Protestant, 19% were Catholic, and 61% were “nones.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!