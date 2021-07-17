Catholic World News

Plenary indulgences granted for National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, National Eucharistic Congress

April 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has granted plenary indulgences to the faithful who take part in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage (May 17-July 16) and the National Eucharistic Congress (July 17-21).

The usual conditions for a plenary indulgence, including Confession, Holy Communion, and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father, must be met.

