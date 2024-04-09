Catholic World News

700 newly baptized in Nigerian diocese despite violence

April 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dioceses of Katsina, Nigeria—in a region where Christians have been the target of repeated terror attacks—has announced the baptism of 700 new Christians on Easter Sunday.

Bishop Gerald Mamman Musa announced the baptisms during the diocesan celebration of Easter. It was the first celebration for the Katsina diocese, which was only formally erected last October.

