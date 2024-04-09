Catholic World News

Survey: 21% of US adults attend religious services weekly

April 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: 21% of US adults attend religious services weekly, and an additional 9% attend almost every week, according to Gallup, which interviewed over 32,000 people between 2021 and 2023.

23% of surveyed Catholics attend Mass weekly, and an additional 10% attend almost every week. 17% said they attend once a month, 32% seldom attend, and 18% never attend.

Combined weekly and almost-weekly attendance is relatively high among Mormons (67%), Protestants (44%), and Muslims (38%), and relatively low among Jews (22%), Buddhists (14%), and Hindus (13%).

