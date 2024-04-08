Catholic World News

Seton Hall University names new president after former head quits, sues school

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, has announced the appointment of Msgr. Joseph Reilly as the new president of Seton Hall University, a diocesan university with over 9,000 students.

Msgr. Reilly succeeds Joseph Nyre, who had filed suit against the university, alleging inappropriate interference by the former chairman of the university’s Board of Regents. Nyre’s wife also alleged sexual harassment by the former chairman.

