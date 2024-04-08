Catholic World News

Israeli hostages’ families meet with Pontiff

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 8 with families of hostages who were seized by Hamas last October 7.

The families—accompanied by Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, were in Rome seeking public support for efforts to free the hostages, six months after their capture.

