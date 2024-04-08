Catholic World News

AP style book: no ‘false balance’ in climate coverage

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Associated Press style book instructs reporters: “Greenhouse gases are the main drive of climate change.”

The AP tells reporters that in coverage of climate-change stories, they should “avoid false balance,” and not seek comments from those who dispute the prevailing views.

