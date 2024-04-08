Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

April 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis on April 7 renewed his appeal for peace in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

“Let us not cease to pray for peace, a just and lasting peace, especially for tormented Ukraine and for Palestine and Israel,” he told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “May the Spirit of the Risen Lord enlighten and sustain all those who work to decrease the tension and encourage gestures that make negotiations possible.”

“May the Lord give leaders the capacity to pause a little in order to deliberate, to negotiate,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!