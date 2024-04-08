Catholic World News

Papal call for sports to foster social friendship, fraternity

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing pilgrims on April 7, Pope Francis recalled that the previous day was the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

“Yesterday was International Day of Sport for Development and Peace,” Pope Francis said. “We all know how practicing a sport can educate in an open, solidarity-based, unprejudiced sociality. But for this we need leaders and trainers who aim not only at winning or making money. Let us promote a sport that fosters social friendship and fraternity!”

(The last sentence was omitted from the Vatican’s official English translation of the Pope’s remarks. The Pontiff said in Italian, “Promuoviamo uno sport che favorisca l’amicizia sociale e la fraternità!”; the Vatican’s translation team did not render the Pope’s words into English.)

