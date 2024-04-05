Catholic World News

Vatican employee arrested for selling stolen goods

April 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican employee has been arrested and charged with selling stolen merchandise online, according to Italian media reports.

The suspect—who was identified as a 54-year-old male—was arrested after a man in Rome saw a watch that had been stolen from his home listed online for sale.

