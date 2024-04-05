Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese sues insurers over abuse claims coverage

April 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore, which filed for bankruptcy last September, has filed suit against 22 insurance companies it has retained since 1956.

The archdiocese alleges that the companies “have failed to acknowledge, or will fail to acknowledge” their obligations to “pay for the defense of the archdiocese” and its parishes, as well as their obligation to “indemnify the archdiocese and/or parishes, including the funding of any settlements or judgments.”

