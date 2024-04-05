Catholic World News

Attorney examines civil suits filed by priests

April 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Michael Mazza, a canon lawyer and civil attorney, offers an overview of 20 civil suits filed by priests in the United States, as well as legal obstacles to defamation claims.

Mazza believes that filing a civil suit is, in general, “perilous ...however sympathetic the underlying claims might appear.”

