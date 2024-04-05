Catholic World News

+Bishop Thomas Gumbleton, 94

April 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Gumbleton, who served as auxiliary bishop of Detroit from 1968 until his retirement in 2006, died on April 4 at the age of 94.

The outspoken prelate, who was known for his opposition to the Vietnam War and advocacy for peace, also dissented from Catholic teaching on homosexuality and women’s ordination.

