Pope encourages inter-religious dialogue

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 4 in an audience with participants in an initial meeting between the Dicastery for Inter-religious Dialogue and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

In his remarks the Pope recalled his participation in the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. He said that religious leaders “need to support each other in fostering harmony between religions, ethnic groups, and cultures.” He added that this harmony should be built upon “respect for diversity, commitment to our ‘common home,’ and the promotion of peace.”

