Crisis in Haiti worsens: minor seminary attacked by gangs

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Members of criminal gangs that control most of Haiti’s capital attacked the minor seminary of the Spiritan Fathers on Easter Monday, according to the Haitian Conference of Religious.

“The criminals set fire to the computer room and looted the seminary library,” according to the report. “In addition, several vehicles were burned.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

